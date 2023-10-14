Tszyu vs Mendoza: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, full card

Tim Tszyu defends the WBO 154 lb world title against Brian Mendoza tonight on Showtime, with the card coming live from the future in Australia, where it will already be Sunday by the time the show is on the air here.

For U.S. viewers: The card starts at 10:30 pm ET tonight, and features two fights, with Sam Goodman opening the card in another 12-round bout against Miguel Flores. This may also wind up being the final “regular” Showtime fight card we ever see if the general speculation pans out.

We’ll be here with highlights, results, and all the usual live coverage, including round-by-round for both fights from Wil Esco in the stream below:

Main Card (SHO, 10:30 pm ET)