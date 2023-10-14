Deen the Great calls out Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia after beating Walid Sharks: Full fight highlights and results

Deen the Great scored a win over Walid Sharks on today’s big Misfits Boxing card, then called out both Gervonta “Tank” Davis and Ryan Garcia, who are real professional boxers and not “crossover” boxers.

Look, if you just like a fight and some action and don’t need to believe you’re watching Elite Fighters, this was a blast.

Deen the Great dominated the majority of this fight and got two second round knockdowns, but Walid was tough, hung in there, and closed huge, hurting a gassed Deen late in the fifth and final round, and Deen basically had to survive this thing until the final bell.

It was just good action. Just a good fight. And Deen has some legitimate decent boxing skills, too, at least offensively. He and Walid both were in shape, took this seriously, and deserve respect for the best effort they could give and a lot of grit and heart on display.

Deen’s left hand wasn’t a big factor here, and for much of the fight he was fighting one-handed. It appeared to possibly be a hand or wrist issue, but he said after the fight it was an old shoulder dislocation that popped out again.

“Gervonta Davis, if you want to scrap, you want to run it, let’s run it, let’s make this bread,” he said. “Because nobody else in the influencer scene can fuck with me. Or if Ryan wants to run it — Ryan Garcia, anybody, anybody can get it.”

The call-out of Davis or Garcia is obviously going to get headlines — it got one here, look! — but what a hideous idea that would be for him even if it were actually. To say those guys would demolish him is an understatement. As TLC once sang, “Don’t go chasin’ waterfalls.”

Garcia didn’t take long to respond:

I’ll face Anthony ugly Taylor, DEEN the dumbass and KSLIES all in the same day only way I’ll do it.



Each of them gets 4 rounds — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) October 14, 2023

Anthony Taylor UD-5 King Kenny (49-45, 49-45, 49-45): Absolutely bizarre that they keep bringing in Anthony Taylor, who is not famous at all in any way, to beat guys they can market. This fight pretty much nuked the crowd with how bad it was, but now Taylor is the “Misfits Boxing light heavyweight champion,” so he’ll be back.