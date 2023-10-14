 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Deen the Great calls out Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia after beating Walid Sharks: Full fight highlights and results

Deen the Great called out Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia after beating Walid Sharks.

By Scott Christ Updated
/ new
Deen the Great called out Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia after beating Walid Sharks
Deen the Great called out Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia after beating Walid Sharks
Photo by Will Matthews/PA Images via Getty Images

Deen the Great scored a win over Walid Sharks on today’s big Misfits Boxing card, then called out both Gervonta “Tank” Davis and Ryan Garcia, who are real professional boxers and not “crossover” boxers.

Look, if you just like a fight and some action and don’t need to believe you’re watching Elite Fighters, this was a blast.

Deen the Great dominated the majority of this fight and got two second round knockdowns, but Walid was tough, hung in there, and closed huge, hurting a gassed Deen late in the fifth and final round, and Deen basically had to survive this thing until the final bell.

It was just good action. Just a good fight. And Deen has some legitimate decent boxing skills, too, at least offensively. He and Walid both were in shape, took this seriously, and deserve respect for the best effort they could give and a lot of grit and heart on display.

Deen’s left hand wasn’t a big factor here, and for much of the fight he was fighting one-handed. It appeared to possibly be a hand or wrist issue, but he said after the fight it was an old shoulder dislocation that popped out again.

“Gervonta Davis, if you want to scrap, you want to run it, let’s run it, let’s make this bread,” he said. “Because nobody else in the influencer scene can fuck with me. Or if Ryan wants to run it — Ryan Garcia, anybody, anybody can get it.”

The call-out of Davis or Garcia is obviously going to get headlines — it got one here, look! — but what a hideous idea that would be for him even if it were actually. To say those guys would demolish him is an understatement. As TLC once sang, “Don’t go chasin’ waterfalls.”

Garcia didn’t take long to respond:

More results and highlights

  • Anthony Taylor UD-5 King Kenny (49-45, 49-45, 49-45): Absolutely bizarre that they keep bringing in Anthony Taylor, who is not famous at all in any way, to beat guys they can market. This fight pretty much nuked the crowd with how bad it was, but now Taylor is the “Misfits Boxing light heavyweight champion,” so he’ll be back.
  • My Mate Nate UD-4 Whindersson Nunes (40-36, 40-36, 40-36): More “boxing” than the general audience for these fights is really interested in seeing. Nate won at least three of the four rounds, and the judges each gave him all of them. Nunes just doesn’t seem particularly interested in actually fighting in these fights.
  • NichLMAO & Alex Wassabi D-4 Bdave & Luis Pineda: NO new Misfits Boxing tag team champions are crowned, as the sides go to a draw. Started hot in the first round and a half or so before everyone got tired.

Next Up In Boxing News Analysis

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bad Left Hook Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your global boxing news from Bad Left Hook