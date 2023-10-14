Logan Paul easily beats ‘coward’ Dillon Danis by disqualification: Full fight highlights and results

Logan Paul beat an embarrassing Dillon Danis with ease, with their fighting ending officially in a DQ toward the end of the sixth and final round.

Danis threw almost no punches in the fight, never seemed to want to engage Paul at all, and perhaps most comical, had two attempts to “do MMA” stonewalled when Logan first stuffed a takedown attempt, then hurled Danis away during a guillotine attempt.

Danis lost a point for the takedown bit, and the guillotine attempt, which saw Danis wind up on his back and Paul half-throwing a hammer fist, led to the DQ.

Paul laughed at Danis attempts after the fight.

“He’s supposed to be good at jiu jitsu, what happened?” Paul asked. “I stuffed the takedown, he tried the guillotine. Dillon Danis truly is a coward, just a dirty human being. He is a true demon, a true coward.

“I’m gonna be nice now: I forgave Dillon before this fight started. It was the only way to attack this fight without emotion. But damn, he called himself a ‘real fighter’? What are we talking about? Hey, Conor McGregor, you see that? I put your bitch on a leash and took him for a walk.”

Paul said that fighting is a “hobby” for him, and said he’s heading back to WWE for a match with Rey Mysterio.