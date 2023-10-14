Tommy Fury wins majority decision over KSI, who calls robbery

Tommy Fury nicked a majority decision win over KSI in today’s Misfits Boxing main event, taking two scores of 57-56 and one even card of 57-57.

The fight, which was sanctioned, sends Fury to a 10-0 (4 KO) record. It was KSI’s second actual pro fight, so he’s 1-1 now, officially, in official pro boxing.

This was an awful fight, with Fury docked a point in round two for repeated rabbit punches, while KSI’s main strategy seemed to be hopping around at distance, then spamming the one move where he lunges with a right hand and then holds if he misses it.

The bulk of the fight was holding, because KSI landed maybe one of those right hands with any consequence in the fight, and it was early.

Fury claimed that he’d been hurt in the lead-up, and dodged questions about whether or not he’d failed here after claiming so constantly that he, the “real boxer,” would knock KSI out.

“I couldn’t use my right hand for six weeks, I’m not making an excuse,” Fury said. “I fought me absolute heart out and that’s all I can do. There’ll never be another Tyson Fury, I’m just trying to be the best Tommy Fury I can be.

“He’s an awkward man, I’ll give him that, but I got the victory tonight. We’re 10-0. A lot of shit went in the build-up, it is what it is. He goes his way, I go mine. I’m done with all this shit, this crossover shit.”

Fury then said he would be open to fighting either Paul brother, so his retirement from crossover shit apparently isn’t official.

KSI came over and called the fight a robbery, and then they argued until Fury left. KSI, whose company promoted the event, seemed to suggest some conspiracy against him, which is ridiculous. To compare the way he took his loss to Tommy Fury and the way Jake Paul did, you have to say Jake Paul looks a lot more professional.

More from today’s Misfits card: