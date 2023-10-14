KNOCKOUT! Slim Albaher comes back to stop Salt Papi: Full fight highlights and results

Slim Albaher knocked out Salt Papi to win the Misfits Boxing middleweight title today in Manchester, in what was billed as “The People’s Main Event” on Misfits’ huge Prime Card.
Salt Papi, who was coming off of a loss to Anthony Taylor on a Misfits card in May, showed up in better cosmetic shape than we’ve ever seen him before, but it was noted that he’d had to drop a good bit of weight to do that.
Salt looked sharp for two rounds, but was caught and dropped in the fourth, and really was done there.
He got up, but Slim kept pouring on the pressure until referee Rafael Ramos stopped the fight with Salt still on his feet, but clearly out of it and taking a beating.
“What a fight, man. I gave him his props, he pushed me. I took this fight as an underdog,” Slim said.
“I told him he fucked me up those first two rounds, but I got that right hand sniper, baby, it only takes one. The first couple rounds he had me, he was piecing me up, but I wanted to counter the counter-puncher, and it worked.”
THE PEOPLE'S MAIN EVENT! @SlimmySlim94 @therealsaltpapi#XSeries10 | #KSIFury | #PaulDanis | Buy the PPV now at https://t.co/FoiaUucafv pic.twitter.com/Bqsh1RhiA1— DAZN Boxing | Buy #KSIFury & #PaulDanis on DAZN (@DAZNBoxing) October 14, 2023
OH MY @SlimmySlim94 is giving it to Salt Papi right here.#XSeries10 | #KSIFury | #PaulDanis | Buy the PPV now at https://t.co/FoiaUucafv pic.twitter.com/R6QUc5o3KH— DAZN Boxing | Buy #KSIFury & #PaulDanis on DAZN (@DAZNBoxing) October 14, 2023
SLIMMMMMMMM!!!!— DAZN Boxing | Buy #KSIFury & #PaulDanis on DAZN (@DAZNBoxing) October 14, 2023
AND NEW!!!!!!! #XSeries10 | #KSIFury | #PaulDanis | Buy the PPV now at https://t.co/FoiaUucafv | @SlimmySlim94 pic.twitter.com/H5mMiZRDrE
