‘Straight trash’: Jake Paul and Ryan Garcia react to KSI vs Tommy Fury fight

Tommy Fury won a majority decision over KSI today in Manchester, in a fight that could generously be called “bad,” headlining a huge Misfits Boxing event that also saw Logan Paul beat Dillon Danis by disqualification.

Fury (10-0, 4 KO — yes, it was a fight that counted on his record) took two cards of 57-56, with one coming back even at 57-57.

Jake Paul, a rival of both, ripped the fight after the fact, as did Ryan Garcia, who was tuned in today and taking his shots where he could find them.

Paul called it a “snooze fest” and “straight trash,” while Garcia agreed that it was “trash,” and said the fight resembled a “slow dance, with all that hugging.”

There was a ton of holding in the fight, far more than boxing or even what you’d really class as “fighting,” if we’re going to be kind to the fact that it’s a couple of influencers fighting and not anything close to world-level boxers.

Snooze fest — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) October 14, 2023

Dazn don’t put this stuff on again it’s embarrassing. — RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) October 14, 2023

Straight ️. That wasn’t boxing. Only wins on point deduction. Neither man even knocked down. — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) October 14, 2023

