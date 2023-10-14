‘Straight trash’: Jake Paul and Ryan Garcia react to KSI vs Tommy Fury fight

Tommy Fury won a majority decision over KSI today in Manchester, in a fight that could generously be called “bad,” headlining a huge Misfits Boxing event that also saw Logan Paul beat Dillon Danis by disqualification.
Fury (10-0, 4 KO — yes, it was a fight that counted on his record) took two cards of 57-56, with one coming back even at 57-57.
Jake Paul, a rival of both, ripped the fight after the fact, as did Ryan Garcia, who was tuned in today and taking his shots where he could find them.
Paul called it a “snooze fest” and “straight trash,” while Garcia agreed that it was “trash,” and said the fight resembled a “slow dance, with all that hugging.”
There was a ton of holding in the fight, far more than boxing or even what you’d really class as “fighting,” if we’re going to be kind to the fact that it’s a couple of influencers fighting and not anything close to world-level boxers.
Snooze fest— Jake Paul (@jakepaul) October 14, 2023
This was trash ️ leave it on the internet— RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) October 14, 2023
Dazn don’t put this stuff on again it’s embarrassing.
Straight ️. That wasn’t boxing. Only wins on point deduction. Neither man even knocked down.— Jake Paul (@jakepaul) October 14, 2023
They might as well just went to a slow dance together with all that hugging— RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) October 14, 2023
HAHAHAHA KSI SORE LOSER CHOKING UP— Jake Paul (@jakepaul) October 14, 2023
Only thing that got robbed is his hair line— Jake Paul (@jakepaul) October 14, 2023
It’s okay KSI me too it’s gonna be okay bubba
Just get ksi a hair transplant and call it a night I’m out.— RYAN GARCIA (@RyanGarcia) October 14, 2023
Loading comments...