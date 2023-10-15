How to watch Rocha-Santillan, Buatsi-Azeez, more: Boxing streaming and TV schedule for Oct. 18-21, 2023

Highlights

It’s maybe not the biggest marquee week, but there’s stuff going on!

Alexis Rocha vs Giovani Santillan and Joshua Buatsi vs Dan Azeez are the best-looking fights of the week, both on Saturday! There’s also Jack Catterall vs Jorge Linares . Which is definitely something on your DAZN schedule.

and are the best-looking fights of the week, both on Saturday! There’s also . Which is definitely something on your DAZN schedule. ProBox TV are back with a cruiserweight main event! BKFC returns on Friday!

Wednesday, Oct. 18

ProBox TV, 8:00 pm ET, Brandon Glanton vs Carlos Fromenta. Glanton is BACK on ProBox! One of my favorite ProBox Guys, really. Decent matchup on paper for a minor WBA belt. Get the name of this belt: the “Continental North America Title.” LOL, sure, man. Whatever you want. John will be here. BLH will have updates and coverage AND a live stream.

Friday, Oct. 20

FITE+, 8:00 pm ET, BKFC 52: Reginald Barnett Jr vs Keith Richardson. BKFC is back! There will be a post unless I forget like last time. If so, make your own way in this world. I may not always be here to shepherd you, my flock.

Saturday, Oct. 21

DAZN, 2:00 pm ET, Jack Catterall vs Jorge Linares. I think this fight stinks! Linares has lost three in a row to worse opposition every time out, and those fights were at 135, but this is at 140, where Linares was stopped inside a round against Pablo Cesar Cano in 2019. He’s 3-5 in his last eight. It’s good Catterall has a fight, he needs to get busy and all that, but this is lousy unless the 38-year-old Linares has a shocking reversal in form. Like, he’s losing fights to Zhora Hamazaryan now. Undercard in Liverpool has nothing that will appeal to any wider audience, but some OK looking matchups for regional level. BLH will have live updates and coverage.

Sky Sports Arena (UK), 3:00 pm ET, Joshua Buatsi vs Dan Azeez. There is a good chance this winds up picked up on FITE+ or something, other Boxxer shows have been recently. If so, this will take the focus of our afternoon coverage, because this is a much better fight than Matchroom’s offering, but it’ll be one of those things where we’re covering multiple shows at once, which is usually fun. There’s also a British cruiserweight title fight between Mikael Lawal and Isaac Chamberlain, plus more! BLH will have live updates and coverage.

DAZN, 8:00 pm ET, Alexis Rocha vs Giovani Santillan. Finally, both of these guys get a halfway decent opponent. Rocha has good standing with the WBO in their welterweight rankings, but the WBO aren’t rushing to do an “interim” and join the crowd waiting for Terence Crawford to vacate, perhaps because they expect there’s more money out there that doesn’t involve Rocha if their belt goes vacant. Anyway, two guys who have something to prove in a good matchup. Give Golden Boy (and Top Rank) their credit for this one. Arely Mucino defends her flyweight belt against Gabriela Fundora, too. BLH will have live updates and coverage.