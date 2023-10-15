Tim Tszyu wins decision over Brian Mendoza, calls out Jermell Charlo: Full fight highlights and results

Tim Tszyu retained his WBO junior middleweight title with a clear win over a tough Brian Mendoza tonight in Australia.

Tszyu kept the belt on scores of 116-111, 116-112, and 117-11. Bad Left Hook’s two unofficial scores were 116-112 and 117-111 for Tszyu.

Tszyu (24-0, 17 KO) started a bit slow in this one, and Mendoza (22-3, 16 KO) did some solid work early, but after the fourth round it became the Tim Tszyu Show, for the most part, which was also pretty much what Tszyu said his plan was going into the fight.

The 29-year-old Mendoza absolutely won over fans in Australia and hopefully around the world watching, showing incredible heart and toughness as Tszyu, 28, became increasingly dominant in the back third of the fight, punishing Mendoza with hard shots, with the American challenger refusing to go down or crumble, but taking a beating.

Tszyu gave Mendoza credit for his skills, saying, “He’s tough, he’s crafty, he’s slick, he’s got power. He’s world class for a reason. He’s just behind me.” The last bit drew a little laugh from the crowd, and a chuckle from Tszyu when he realized how it sounded.

He also set his sights once again on Jermell Charlo, which would be an undisputed title fight at 154 lbs, as it stands now.

“Charlo! Where you at? Where you at, buddy?” he said with a smile. “He’ll probably, in his delusional head, he’ll probably think he’s gonna beat me. Come get it.”

He did say he feels Charlo will take the fight, which would be a second chance for Charlo to go undisputed at 154.

“He fought Canelo, man, best pound-for-pound fighter in the world,” Tszyu said of Charlo. “He is the best (at) 154, but let’s prove it to everyone who is really the king of the division.”

Tszyu added that he plans for this to be his last fight in Australia, as he wants a bout in Las Vegas next.

Mendoza ate TRIPLE right uppercuts from Tim Tszyu and somehow stayed up

Sam Goodman UD-12 Miguel Flores (118-107, 120-105, 120-105)

This was a featherweight (125 lb contract weight, to be precise) stay-busy for Goodman (16-0, 7 KO), who is a real contender down at 122 lbs, as everyone wanted to get him out as Tszyu’s chief support again.

Flores (25-5-1, 12 KO) had his usual effort, but also his usual result against a quality opponent. Bad Left Hook’s unofficial score was 119-106 for Goodman.

Goodman & Flores are putting in work on the inside in the 5th round