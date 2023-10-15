Adrien Broner return moved to Dec. 2, WBC cruiserweight title fight headlines Nov. 4 Don King card

Adrien Broner’s return to the ring has been moved from Saturday, Nov. 4 to Saturday, Dec. 2, as Don King Productions will put on two cards from Casino Miami Jai Alai in the near future.

The 34-year-old Broner (35-4-1, 24 KO) will still be facing Chris Howard (18-2-1, 8 KO) in his fight, which will now be going head-to-head with Ryan Garcia’s return on DAZN, meaning that even less people are likely to buy the PPV than they would have on Nov. 4, when it was only against an ESPN+ card headlined by Efe Ajagba.

Broner broke a long absence from the ring in June on a Don King card, beating Bill Hutchinson at the same venue.

The Nov. 4 card will have what they’re calling a “tri-feature”:

Noel Mikaelyan (26-2, 11 KO) will face Ilunga Junior Makabu (29-3, 25 KO KO), which will be for the vacant WBC cruiserweight title, which Badou Jack vacated about a month ago, in theory to go after the WBC’s “bridgerweight” title, a thing that doesn’t really exist but Jack is very into collections.

Jonathan Guidry (19-1-2, 11 KO) vs Jesus Escalera (19-0, 19 KO) in a heavyweight fight

Trevor Bryan (22-1, 15 KO) vs Cassius Chaney (22-1, 15 KO) in another heavyweight fight

Broner’s Dec. 2 undercard will feature middleweight Ian Green (17-2, 11 KO) against an opponent to be named.