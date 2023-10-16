‘This is another avenue and another string to my bow’: Natasha Jonas becomes licensed boxing manager

Natasha Jonas’ days in the ring aren’t yet over, but she’s wearing a new hat as she’s officially been licensed as a boxing manager, making her the first Black female to enter this space as reported by Sky Sports.

Jonas begins this new journey managing Mikie Tallon, who will soon be making his professional debut in Manchester this upcoming weekend. Jonas says she never set out to make history by becoming the first Black female boxing manager, but likes the idea of breaking down barriers and making a mark that can’t be erased.

“I couldn’t turn down this opportunity. I’ve known Mikie from Liverpool and watched him go through the ranks. The thought of being able to guide someone to miss pot-holes that I fell into is something I couldn’t pass,” Jonas said.

Jonas continued by saying that she wants to conduct herself in a way that represents the sport in a positive light and inspires others, as she holds big hopes for the future in Tallon.

“Managing people wasn’t something I thought I would do. I’m still going to be a competing athlete and I’m hoping to sign off on a deal very soon, but this is another avenue and another string to my bow.”

This role is both a big opportunity and responsibility according to Jonas, but she says she’s been enjoying it thus far and expects it to be something she continues doing going forward.