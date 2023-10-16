BOXXER partners with NBC Sports, will air events on Peacock

Two years after joining forces with Sky Sports for its UK broadcasts, Ben Shalom’s BOXXER has announced a partnership with NBC Sports that will see “multiple BOXXER events per year added to NBC Sports’ portfolio of premium sport programming” for U.S. audiences.

Most shows will take place on the streaming service Peacock, starting with Saturday’s WBA light heavyweight eliminator between Joshua Buatsi and Dan Azeez. “Select events” will air on NBC itself.

This isn’t uncharted territory for combat sports, as it closely resembles UFC’s ESPN+/ESPN model without the pay-per-views. Whether it’s a step up from FITE+ is subjective; Peacock’s ad-free subscription is a hefty $12 a month compared to FITE+’s $7.99 and it doesn’t feature NJPW. I personally let my subscription lapse after Poker Face’s first season ended, but you do you.

BOXXER Founder and CEO Ben Shalom said: “We’re delighted to announce this landmark partnership with NBC Sports, in what is a major moment for the company, allowing audiences across the USA to watch our stars in action throughout the year. NBC Sports reaches millions of fans every day, providing an incredible platform Stateside for BOXXER and our elite roster. We look forward to kickstarting the partnership with a huge show on 21st October, as Joshua Buatsi and Dan Azeez put it all on the line at The O2 in London.”

“We’re excited to bring boxing back to NBC Sports and, with the sport’s debut on Peacock, begin a new chapter in NBC Sports’ storied boxing history,” said Gary Quinn, Vice President, Programming & Owned Properties, NBC Sports.