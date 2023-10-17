Misfits Boxing lays an egg, Tszyu, Janibek, weekend previews, more: Boxing podcast for Oct. 17, 2023

It’s time for a podcast!
- First Half: A look ahead at this week’s action! We don’t have the biggest, most marquee events, but we’ve got well-matched, interesting fights! Alexis Rocha vs Giovani Santillan and Joshua Buatsi vs Dan Azeez headline the week!
- Middle Segment: For a time in his younger days, our own John Hansen spent some time chasin’ this dream they call rodeoOOOOOOO.
- Second Half: A look back at last week! We talk Tim Tszyu and Janibek Alimkhanuly and what could be next for them, and then we do get into the Misfits Boxing show, and if you’ve been waiting for us to just finally break, here you go! Maybe they really are just like Real Boxing, in that they sold something as their biggest show ever, a huge PPV, and took a dump.
As always, thank you for listening!
Music: “Chamem-Me D” by Rocky Marsiano, “Em Sintonia” by Rocky Marsiano, “Só Naquela” by Rocky Marsiano
