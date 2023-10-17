 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Misfits Boxing lays an egg, Tszyu, Janibek, weekend previews, more: Boxing podcast for Oct. 17, 2023

Misfits Boxing pulled a Real Boxing by having a lousy show in their Biggest Event Ever! Plus Tszyu, Janibek, this weekend’s fights, and more!

By Scott Christ and John N. Hansen
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Misfits Boxing had their biggest event, and kinda took a dump in classic boxing style
Misfits Boxing had their biggest event, and kinda took a dump in classic boxing style
Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images

It’s time for a podcast!

  • First Half: A look ahead at this week’s action! We don’t have the biggest, most marquee events, but we’ve got well-matched, interesting fights! Alexis Rocha vs Giovani Santillan and Joshua Buatsi vs Dan Azeez headline the week!
  • Middle Segment: For a time in his younger days, our own John Hansen spent some time chasin’ this dream they call rodeoOOOOOOO.
  • Second Half: A look back at last week! We talk Tim Tszyu and Janibek Alimkhanuly and what could be next for them, and then we do get into the Misfits Boxing show, and if you’ve been waiting for us to just finally break, here you go! Maybe they really are just like Real Boxing, in that they sold something as their biggest show ever, a huge PPV, and took a dump.

As always, thank you for listening!

If the embeddable player doesn’t show or work for you, we are on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher, Amazon/Audible, Google, iHeart, Deezer, and several other apps! You can also directly download the MP3 here. There is NSFW language.

Music: “Chamem-Me D” by Rocky Marsiano, “Em Sintonia” by Rocky Marsiano, “Só Naquela” by Rocky Marsiano

Next Up In Boxing News Analysis

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bad Left Hook Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your global boxing news from Bad Left Hook