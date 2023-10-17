‘I’m going to be able to pick the spots’: Demetrius Andrade says his style matches up well against David Benavidez

During an interview with Fight Hype, Demetrius Andrade talks about his upcoming collision with David Benavidez and why he believes his style is well suited to tame someone like Benavidez. Check out some of what he had to say below.

Andrade on this marquee matchup with Benavidez

“I’m just excited. I came over this way to try to make the best fights happen and I went the Charlo route, I went the Plant route before they fought, and those were pretty much the two matchups before David Benavidez. I think those guys would’ve been two good fights for me two develop my body to 168 to potentially have the David Benavidez fight, but it just happened where he has nowhere to go, I have nowhere to go, and the fight’s now. So it just made sense.

“I’m 35 years old, I’m not trying to fight him when I’m 38 year old. I’m not trying to be in that type of position. So now’s the time for me, and I think he’s just going to bring out the best Andrade with his style. So I’m excited.”

On how he physically feels, fighting at 168 now

“That’s why I had that first fight, to figure out what I had to do. Once I got in there with Nicholson, I figured out ‘okay, this is what we need to do,’ me and the team, and we figured out how to develop the leg power, put some volume on my back and certain parts of my body, and now we’re here. This is it. Like, this opportunity might not be here tomorrow.”

On if he thinks Plant tried to use too much movement against Benavidez

“To each his own. My ability and my body mechanics is different than (Plant’s). So he got to do what’s good for him and what’s best at his time, and if he overworks himself then that’s his problem, that’s not mine.

“So I’m going to be able to do what I know how to do because I’ve been doing it all my life and I’m going to be able to pick the spots that’s going to be able to land some great shots against Benavidez because he’s just going to come forward. And it’s fine because I have the finesse, I do have the leg work, I know how to move, I know when to mix it up, I know when to take time off, I know how to win three minutes for the next 36 minutes.”

On if he has the power in his left hand to gain Benavidez’s respect in the ring

“Oh yeah, for sure. Definitely. Oh yeah. Because it’s fast, it’s crisp, and with him I’ll be able to throw it at all angles.”