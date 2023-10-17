Liam Paro vs Montana Love leads December 9th Prograis vs Haney undercard

WBC super lightweight champion Regis Prograis and undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney had their first face-off today ahead of their December 9th DAZN PPV main event, and with it came news of the undercard.

The chief support sees Liam Paro (28-0, 14 KO), who missed out on a shot at Prograis earlier this year due to injury, take on the returning Montana Love (18-1-1, 9 KO). Paro has fought just once since edging out Yomar Alamo in a 2021 eliminator, torching Brock Jarvis in under a round almost exactly a year ago, while Love makes his first appearance since getting DQ’d for chucking Stevie Sharp out of the ring last December.

“Love is just another guy trying to get in the way of where I want to be and I’m not going to settle for that,” said Paro. “Next year, I want that World title! But for now, December 9 is only thing on my mind.”

“When you pray for rain you, gotta deal with the mud,” said Love. “December 9, Love hurts.”

Of more interest to hardcore fans is the latest from amateur ace Andy Cruz (1-0, 0 KO), who continues down the fast track against Hector Tanajara (21-1-1, 6 KO). Tanajara was pretty thoroughly booted from prospect status by William Zepeda in 2021 and subsequently drew with the limited Miguel Contreras, but he’s by far a tougher second pro fight than most would go for.

“The wait is over!” said Cruz. “I’m more than ready to get back into the ring and make it rock. I came here to fight the best, so I ask them, who would be the brave ones to take on my challenge and join the action? Let’s talk about challenges!”

“I’m excited to be fighting on DAZN on a great card,” said Tanajara. “I would like to thank Matchroom for the opportunity. We will be more than ready come Dec 9, to give the fans a great show and bring home the win to San Antonio.”

Ebanie Bridges (9-1, 4 KO) also defends her IBF bantamweight title against Avril Mathie (8-1-1, 3 KO), who dropped nine of 10 rounds to Ramla Ali last time out.

“If Avril thinks because it’s December and it’s the beginning of the holiday season, she’ll be going home with an early Christmas present she is sadly mistaken,” said Bridges. “After the fight and my hand is raised in victory it’s going to look like she’s celebrating Halloween. I intend to put on a show for the fans live in San Francisco, on DAZN and all over the world.”

“I am expecting the best version of Ebanie that night as well, which I know is going to make this fight an absolute banger and be a huge win for women’s boxing overall. I want to thank Eddie Hearn, Matchroom, DAZN and my manager Peter Kahn for making this fight a reality. I would also like to thank Ebanie for giving me the opportunity to challenge for the World title.”

Beatriz Ferreira (3-0, 1 KO) and Amari Jones (9-0, 8 KO) see action as well.