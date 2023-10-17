Christian Mbilli vs Rohan Murdock joins Beterbiev vs Smith on January 13th

Top super middleweight contender Christian Mbilli is once again attached to Artur Beterbiev’s upcoming defense against Callum Smith, albeit against a better opponent this time. Eye of the Tiger Management announced today that “Solide” will face Rohan Murdock in the January 13th co-feature.

Mbilli (25-0, 21 KO) went 2-0 in 2023, out-slugging Carlos Gongora in what remains one of the year’s better fights before demolishing Demond Nicholson in September. He’s the top WBC contender at 168 and sits in two other sanctioning bodies’ top 5s, though whether he gets a title shot in the foreseeable future depends entirely on Canelo.

Murdock (27-2, 19 KO) fell to Zach Parker in a 2020 eliminator and has made just three appearances since, knocking out a pair of designated victims before returning to competent competition with a decision over Isaac Hardman in March.

“Rohan Murdock is a quality opponent with a completely different style from my recent opponents. It will also be an opportunity to gain new fans before my crowning as a world champion. I look forward to starting training camp and can’t wait to be in Quebec on January 13 to wow the crowd!” says Christian Mbilli.

“I am very excited about this opportunity and look forward to the challenge. I have been in enemy territory before and learned my lessons. I know what it takes to win at this level, and on January 13, I will emerge victorious,” says Murdock.

Not the sort of next step that Mbilli’s win over Gongora merited, but considering the state of the division’s upper crust, it’s not terrible.