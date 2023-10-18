‘It’s going to be skill vs skill’: Regis Prograis looks to prove a point in showdown with Devin Haney

Yesterday marked the official kick off press conference for the upcoming 140 lb meeting between Devin Haney and Regis Prograis. The press event featured a lot more arguing, much of which wasn’t even between the fighters themselves, but below fight a few quotes on what Haney and Prograis had to say about their fight with the full video in the link above.

Prograis on matching his power against Haney’s skill

“I believe I have to power to take anybody out...I don’t want to say too much but I think he’s going to be surprised at the skill. Like I’ve been working my ass off, bruh. I’ve been in LA training, sparring, all that shit, in Texas, sparring, all that shit, a long time ago. So it’s not going to be no skill vs power, it’s going to be skill vs skill. And then I still have power too but it’s not going to be just skill vs power, it’s going to be skill vs skill and I want to show people the skill. That’s what I want to show this fight, the skill, and obviously I got power too.”

Prograis on believing Haney only took this fight because of his performance against Zorrilla

“Of course. If I would’ve blasted Zorrilla out — thank you Zorrilla, if he watching this — if I would’ve blasted this n***a out in two rounds...I don’t think ya’ll would’ve been here. I really dont.”

Haney on feeling he’s levels above Prograis

“Far above him. Like I said, I called out Regis Prograis way before — not way before — but I called him out before he even fought his last fight...This was the fight that I wanted to do at 140 if I couldn’t get one of the massive fights at 135, then Regis Prograis was the next guy in line (whether) he was to look good or how he looked. It didn’t matter.”