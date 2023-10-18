Glanton vs Fromenta: Live stream, results, updates, full card info

ProBox TV is back tonight with a cruiserweight main event from Florida, as Brandon Glanton meets Carlos Fromenta in a headline bout set for 10 rounds.

John Hansen will be here to lead the comments section during the fights, with a card that also features returns forsuper middleweight prospects Najee Lopez, Darrelle Valsaint, and Mateo Tapia in separate bouts.

The live stream is free! You don’t have to subscribe to anything! Here it is! Coverage starts at 8 pm ET!

Main Card (ProBox TV, 8:00 p.m. ET)