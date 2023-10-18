 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Glanton vs Fromenta: Live stream, results, updates, full card info

Brandon Glanton faces Carlos Fromenta in tonight’s main event from ProBox TV!

By Scott Christ and John N. Hansen
ProBox TV

ProBox TV is back tonight with a cruiserweight main event from Florida, as Brandon Glanton meets Carlos Fromenta in a headline bout set for 10 rounds.

John Hansen will be here to lead the comments section during the fights, with a card that also features returns forsuper middleweight prospects Najee Lopez, Darrelle Valsaint, and Mateo Tapia in separate bouts.

The live stream is free! You don’t have to subscribe to anything! Here it is! Coverage starts at 8 pm ET!

Main Card (ProBox TV, 8:00 p.m. ET)

  • Brandon Glanton (17-2, 14 KO) vs Carlos Fromenta (12-1, 7 KO), cruiserweights, 10 rounds
  • Mateo Tapia (15-0, 9 KO) vs Eric Robles (9-2, 8 KO), super middleweights, 8 rounds
  • Darrelle Valsaint (9-0, 7 KO) vs Diego Allan Ferreira Iablonski (10-1, 6 KO), super middleweights, 8 rounds
  • Najee Lopez (7-0, 6 KO) vs Khaineel Wheeler (7-3, 6 KO), super middleweights, 8 rounds
  • Jaycob Gomez (7-0-1, 5 KO) vs Robenilson de Jesus (5-0, 1 KO), junior lightweights, 6 rounds

