‘He’s not in the plan’: Canelo Alvarez douses cold water on the idea of fighting Terence Crawford

During the post-fight press conference following his dominant win over Jermell Charlo, Canelo Alvarez took to the dias to speak to media members about his impression on the fight, dismissing the idea of facing Terence Crawford, and believing that Charlo never really went for the win against him. Check out some excerpts of what Canelo had to say below.

Canelo on Terence Crawford being floated as a potential opponent and if he would ever consider that fight

“You know, I always say if the fight make sense why not. But he’s not in the plan...I’m just gonna enjoy this (win) and please, let me enjoy this (win) and then you gonna know what is next, for sure.”

On feeling that he put on a much better performance than he did against John Ryder

“I think this is Canelo, I’m back. Finally, I’m back. I feel confident right now, I feel great, and I’m so happy because I didn’t feel like this for a long time. But now, I’m back.”

On what he was thinking when he dropped Charlo

“I working the body the whole fight, I working the body. And then I change my punch and I take him, and that’s what happened with a good punch, with right hand.”

On if showed to the world what he was hoping to with this fight against Charlo

“Yeah, I would love to do more but you have in front of you a great fighter. He do his job, he move a lot. But I’m happy what I did in the fight. I’m very happy because I feel great.”

On Charlo seeming very content with himself in the post-fight for surviving the distance and if he thinks Charlo ever really tried to win the fight

“I think that happened with a lot of fighters, and that’s not in my mind to just survive. But, you know, I did my job and I think he never do something to win.”