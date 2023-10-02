 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘He don’t have nothing in the lightweight division’: Devin Haney talks failed negotiations with Shakur Stevenson

Devin Haney says he took less than what he offered Shakur Stevenson for a shot at the belts, so questions why Stevenson didn’t accept.

By Wil Esco
Devin Haney says if Shakur Stevenson was so sure of himself he would’ve take the fight for a chance at the belts.

Devin Haney is gearing up for his upcoming fight with Regis Prograis, but took some time to discuss his prior negotiations for a proposed lightweight championship fight against Shakur Stevenson and why that fight didn’t come together despite the trash talk between the fighters.

“The world seen what happened,” Haney said. “We sent him an offer, he countered the offer with 50/50...first we tried to give him a flat fee, he said he didn’t want that, he wanted a percentage.

“We offered him the 25%, he said he don’t want the 25%, then he said he wanted 50/50. Then he said I was a bitch, right? But that’s the same thing he just offered Frank Martin. How?!

“And I’m the guy with all the hardware. I did the same thing to become undisputed. I took less, I took 22%. Not once but twice, and I had to go to another network, and I had to go to Australia. And I was champion. He don’t have nothing in the lightweight division. So, it’s like, what do you call it?

“If you feel like you’re levels above me and I’m a bitch and all that, then you would take it, right?”

