Ryan Garcia vs Oscar Duarte set for December 2nd in San Antonio

Oscar De La Hoya tells ESPN that, as a number of outlets reported over the last few weeks, Ryan Garcia will return to action on December 2nd at the Alamodome against Oscar Duarte.

No PPV for this one, just standard-issue DAZN.

Garcia (23-1, 19 KO) hasn’t seen action since suffering a body shot knockout to Gervonta Davis in April. In the ring, at least; Golden Boy filed suit against him in June for alleged breach of contract, but De La Hoya claims it’s “business as usual” as they angle for a mega fight “around Super Bowl weekend.”

Duarte (26-1-1, 21 KO) has knocked out 11 straight since dropping a split decision to Adrien Estrella in 2019. He’s no stranger to DAZN, having picked up wins on the undercards of Munguia-Kelly, Diaz-Gesta, and most recently Rocha vs. Young. His competition has been questionable and he’s a career lightweight, but he’s decent as far as comeback opponents go, especially with all the trainer/lawsuit/painful-reminder-of-his-own-mortality-via-liver-shot baggage Garcia’s dealing with.

It would be nice to see Garcia actually fight a super lightweight, though; this makes three non-Tank opponents that he’s dragged up from 135 since moving up in weight. Maybe next time.