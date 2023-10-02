Jamel Herring comeback set for November 7th on DAZN

Boxing’s latest aborted retirement comes to an end next month when former super featherweight champ Jamel Herring returns to action atop a November 7th show at NYC’s Madison Ballroom.

The charity event features five untelevised amateur bouts, “each featuring an NYPD officer or military veteran,” and proceeds support “Merging Vets and Players and the West Point Society of New York.”

“Semper Fi” (23-4, 11 KO) hung ‘em up following a decision loss to Jamaine Ortiz last year, his second straight defeat after losing his belt to a fully dialed-in Shakur Stevenson. In fairness to Herring, it wasn’t an “oh my god, get him out of there before he gets hurt” sort of retirement; he just didn’t quite have what it took to handle top-tier fighters anymore.

Opponent Nicholas Molina (13-0, 5 KO) is not a top-tier fighter, boasting just one win over an opponent with a winning record. There will be major cause for alarm if Herring doesn’t mulch him.

“I thought I could stay away, but I miss the excitement and action of a good fight. And of course, I’ve missed the fans,” said former world champion Jamel Herring. “But what’s really driving me is the opportunity to fight on Veterans Day week to honor the men and women I served with. This event is for a great charitable cause, and my focus is to become a world champion yet again. I can’t wait to step back into the ring and give it my all.”

Amateur standout Mikiah Kreps (6-0, 3 KO) also joins the broadcast, as do Roney Hines (12-0-1, 8 KO) and former two-division champ Miyo Yoshida (16-0, 3 KO).