Joseph ‘JoJo’ Diaz out for Rocha vs Santillan card, full main card lineup set

Joseph “JoJo” Diaz will not fight as planned on Saturday’s Rocha vs Santillan card on DAZN, with the former titlist experiencing “COVID-like symptoms” and removed from the bill “out of an abundance of caution.”

The 30-year-old Diaz (33-4-1, 15 KO) was slated to return in another stay-busy sort of fight, like he took in July, beating Jerry Perez over 10 rounds in San Antonio.

That win was Diaz’s first in two years, following consecutive defeats against Devin Haney, William Zepeda, and Mercito Gesta between Dec. 2021 and Mar. 2023.

There will be four fights on the “main card” portion of Saturday’s Golden Boy show, and it’s a pretty decent lineup, really.

John “Scrappy” Ramirez (12-0, 8 KO) will face Ronal Batista (15-3, 9 KO) in a WBA 115 lb eliminator, set for 12 rounds.

Ricardo Sandoval (22-2, 16 KO) will face Victor Sandoval (37-3, 23 KO) in a 10-round flyweight bout. I am picking Sandoval how about you ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha what if it’s a draw

Arely Mucino (32-3-2, 11 KO) defends her IBF flyweight title against Gabriela Fundora.

David Stevens (13-0, 9 KO) opens the show in an eight-round super middleweight bout against Joeshon James (7-0-2, 4 KO).

Bad Left Hook will be here with full coverage and live updates on Saturday night starting at 8 pm ET!