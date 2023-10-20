‘I’m looking to sign another 10-fight deal after this’: Tyson Fury claims to have no plans of leaving boxing anytime soon

As Tyson Fury gears up for his fight against Francis Ngannou on Oct. 28, and following his past retirement announcements, Fury now tells ESPN that he will be fighting for the foreseeable future. Fury is said to have already agreed to a fight against Oleksandr Usyk following the Ngannou bout, and now Fury states he’ll be targeting a 10-fight deal after those bouts take place.

“I’m looking to sign another 10-fight deal after this, so I don’t know, I’m going to put my feelers out there and see who I can get the best deal off for another 10 fights,” said Fury. “What else is there? I retire, plenty of money, plenty of achievement, whatever — 35 [years old]. What am I going to do? ... This makes me f---ing happy fighting. This is all I’ve ever done and all that’s ever made me happy. So it’d be stupid now to walk away from it when I’m making millions of dollars and getting loads of joy from it as well.”

Those familiar with Fury probably won’t be all too surprised at this latest statement as Fury’s known to say just about anything, with much of it to be taken with a grain of salt. And while most boxing fans are looking forward to a fight against Usyk rather than Ngannou, Fury thinks Ngannou poses the much bigger threat between the two because of his power.

In contrast, Fury would say that Usyk doesn’t have much power at all, and that he could hit a have his way with punches to the head and only be able to inflict a black eye at worst.

For now, Fury says he’s still in the prime of his career and will look to make the most of it for as long as he can.