Rocha vs Santillan: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, running order

Alexis Rocha and Giovani Santillan meet in a welterweight main event tonight on DAZN!
Along with the main event, we’ll see John “Scrappy” Ramirez face Ronal Batista in a WBA 115 lb eliminator, plus Arely Mucino defends her IBF flyweight title against Gabriel Fundora, and two more fights!
Live coverage will start at 8 pm ET and we’ll be here with updates, highlights, results, and more, all in the stream below!
Main Card (DAZN, 8:00 pm ET)
- Alexis Rocha (23-1, 15 KO) vs Giovani Santillan (31-0, 16 KO), welterweights, 12 rounds
- John “Scrappy” Ramirez (12-0, 8 KO) vs Ronal Batista (15-3, 9 KO), junior bantamweights, 12 rounds, WBA eliminator
- Ricardo Sandoval (22-2, 16 KO) vs Victor Sandoval (37-3, 23 KO), flyweights, 10 rounds
- Arely Mucino (32-3-2, 11 KO) vs Gabriela Fundora (11-0, 4 KO), flyweights, 10 rounds, for Mucino’s IBF title
- David Stevens (13-0, 9 KO) vs Joeshon James (7-0-2, 4 KO), super middleweights, 8 rounds
