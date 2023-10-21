 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Catterall vs Linares and Lawal vs Chamberlain: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time

Jack Catterall faces Jorge Linares in Liverpool, Mikael Lawal takes on Isaac Chamberlain in London, and more!

By Scott Christ
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Jack Catterall meets Jorge Linares in a Liverpool main event on DAZN!
Jack Catterall meets Jorge Linares in a Liverpool main event on DAZN!
Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

It’s a British boxing bonanza today at Bad Left Hook, as we’ll be here with live updates, results, and commentary and comments for Jack Catterall vs Jorge Linares in Liverpool AND Mikael Lawal vs Isaac Chamberlain in London!

How You Can Watch: Catterall vs Linares starts at 2 pm ET on DAZN. Lawal vs Chamberlain is the first Boxxer event available on Peacock in the U.S., and will also air on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom.

We’ll have live updates, results, highlights and more in the stream below:

Liverpool Main Card (DAZN, 2:00 pm ET)

  • Jack Catterall (27-1, 13 KO) vs Jorge Linares (47-8, 29 KO), junior welterweights, 12 rounds
  • Peter McGrail (7-0, 5 KO) vs Fran Mendoza (17-0, 7 KO), junior featherweights, 10 rounds
  • Jack Turner (2-0, 2 KO) vs Adam Yahaya (23-10-2, 12 KO), bantamweights, 4 rounds
  • Aqib Fiaz (12-0, 1 KO) vs Reece Bellotti (16-5, 13 KO), junior lightweights, 12 rounds, for vacant Commonwealth title
  • Khaleel Majid (11-0, 3 KO) vs Tom Farrell (21-7, 5 KO), junior welterweights, 8 rounds

Note: The originally planned Shabaz Masoud vs Jose Sanmartin fight was canceled after the weigh-in when Masoud fell ill.

London Main Card (Peacock, 2:30 pm ET)

  • Mikael Lawal (17-0, 11 KO) vs Isaac Chamberlain (15-2, 8 KO), cruiserweights, 12 rounds, for Lawal’s British title
  • Louis Greene (16-3, 10 KO) vs Sam Gilley (16-1, 8 KO), junior middleweights, 12 rounds, for Greene’s Commonwealth title
  • Michael Hennessy Jr (11-1-1, 2 KO) vs Joe Laws (13-2, 5 KO), super middleweights, 8 rounds
  • Karris Artingstall (4-0, 0 KO) vs Vanessa Bradford (7-4-2, 0 KO), featherweights, 8 rounds

Next Up In Boxing News Analysis

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bad Left Hook Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your global boxing news from Bad Left Hook