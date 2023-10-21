Catterall vs Linares and Lawal vs Chamberlain: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time

It’s a British boxing bonanza today at Bad Left Hook, as we’ll be here with live updates, results, and commentary and comments for Jack Catterall vs Jorge Linares in Liverpool AND Mikael Lawal vs Isaac Chamberlain in London!
How You Can Watch: Catterall vs Linares starts at 2 pm ET on DAZN. Lawal vs Chamberlain is the first Boxxer event available on Peacock in the U.S., and will also air on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom.
We’ll have live updates, results, highlights and more in the stream below:
Liverpool Main Card (DAZN, 2:00 pm ET)
- Jack Catterall (27-1, 13 KO) vs Jorge Linares (47-8, 29 KO), junior welterweights, 12 rounds
- Peter McGrail (7-0, 5 KO) vs Fran Mendoza (17-0, 7 KO), junior featherweights, 10 rounds
- Jack Turner (2-0, 2 KO) vs Adam Yahaya (23-10-2, 12 KO), bantamweights, 4 rounds
- Aqib Fiaz (12-0, 1 KO) vs Reece Bellotti (16-5, 13 KO), junior lightweights, 12 rounds, for vacant Commonwealth title
- Khaleel Majid (11-0, 3 KO) vs Tom Farrell (21-7, 5 KO), junior welterweights, 8 rounds
Note: The originally planned Shabaz Masoud vs Jose Sanmartin fight was canceled after the weigh-in when Masoud fell ill.
London Main Card (Peacock, 2:30 pm ET)
- Mikael Lawal (17-0, 11 KO) vs Isaac Chamberlain (15-2, 8 KO), cruiserweights, 12 rounds, for Lawal’s British title
- Louis Greene (16-3, 10 KO) vs Sam Gilley (16-1, 8 KO), junior middleweights, 12 rounds, for Greene’s Commonwealth title
- Michael Hennessy Jr (11-1-1, 2 KO) vs Joe Laws (13-2, 5 KO), super middleweights, 8 rounds
- Karris Artingstall (4-0, 0 KO) vs Vanessa Bradford (7-4-2, 0 KO), featherweights, 8 rounds
