Catterall vs Linares and Lawal vs Chamberlain: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time

It’s a British boxing bonanza today at Bad Left Hook, as we’ll be here with live updates, results, and commentary and comments for Jack Catterall vs Jorge Linares in Liverpool AND Mikael Lawal vs Isaac Chamberlain in London!

How You Can Watch: Catterall vs Linares starts at 2 pm ET on DAZN. Lawal vs Chamberlain is the first Boxxer event available on Peacock in the U.S., and will also air on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom.

We’ll have live updates, results, highlights and more in the stream below:

Liverpool Main Card (DAZN, 2:00 pm ET)

Jack Catterall (27-1, 13 KO) vs Jorge Linares (47-8, 29 KO), junior welterweights, 12 rounds

Peter McGrail (7-0, 5 KO) vs Fran Mendoza (17-0, 7 KO), junior featherweights, 10 rounds

Jack Turner (2-0, 2 KO) vs Adam Yahaya (23-10-2, 12 KO), bantamweights, 4 rounds

Aqib Fiaz (12-0, 1 KO) vs Reece Bellotti (16-5, 13 KO), junior lightweights, 12 rounds, for vacant Commonwealth title

Khaleel Majid (11-0, 3 KO) vs Tom Farrell (21-7, 5 KO), junior welterweights, 8 rounds

Note: The originally planned Shabaz Masoud vs Jose Sanmartin fight was canceled after the weigh-in when Masoud fell ill.

London Main Card (Peacock, 2:30 pm ET)