Isaac Chamberlain beats Mikael Lawal to win British cruiserweight title: Full fight highlights and results

Isaac Chamberlain claimed the British cruiserweight title with a one-sided win over Mikael Lawal in a makeshift main event from the famed York Hall.

Chamberlain (16-2, 8 KO) took the belt in a 12-round distance, winning on scores of 118-111, 118-111, and 119-111.

The win also saw Chamberlain, 29, claim the vacant Commonwealth cruiserweight title.

Undercard results and highlights

Sam Gilley UD-12 Louis Greene (116-111, 117-110, 118-110): Gilley (17-1, 8 KO) takes the Commonwealth 154 lb title from Greene (16-4, 10 KO) in a good, high-energy, tough fight. Scores were maybe a bit wide but not an argument about the winner. Good, rugged, domestic battle between two guys who came to win because this was absolutely a huge fight for them in their boxing careers.

Joe Laws PTS-8 Michael Hennessy Jr (77-75): Hennessy, the son of promoter Mick Hennessy, is in great shape, has clearly worked hard, has the heart of a fighter, but the talent just isn’t really there to get very far as a pro. Not meant as a knock, just the reality of the situation, as he’s now 11-2-1 (2 KO) after losing this spirited eight-rounder to Laws (14-2, 5 KO). But absolutely no problem watching Hennessy again, he’s giving his fights the absolute best effort he can, he does not at all fight like some sort of “silver spoon” kid being handed chances. Laws just a little too rugged this time. And it’s a big win for Joe Laws, who is always welcome on any undercard.

