How to watch Fury vs Ngannou, Amanda Serrano’s next fight, more: Boxing streaming and TV schedule for Oct. 25-28, 2023

Highlights

The biggest event is Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou from Saudi Arabia on Saturday, which you can watch on ESPN+ PPV!

from Saudi Arabia on Saturday, which you can watch on ESPN+ PPV! DAZN has world title fights on Friday AND Saturday night! Amanda Serrano defends her featherweight crown against Danila Ramos in a 12x3 fight from Orlando, and O’Shaquie Foster puts his 130 lb title on the line against Eduardo “Rocky” Hernandez in Mexico!

Wednesday, Oct. 25

DAZN and Social Media, 1:00 pm ET, Ryan Garcia vs Oscar Duarte press conference. The fight’s not happening until Dec. 2, but this is the first official presser to officially officialize the already-official fight.

DAZN and Social Media, 2:00 pm ET, Serrano vs Ramos press conference.

Thursday, Oct. 26

DAZN and Social Media, 2:00 pm ET, Serrano vs Ramos weigh-in.

FITE PPV, 10:00 pm ET, Fight Club OC. It’s Jesse “Lobito” Gonzalez vs Josias Gonzalez in a junior middleweight bout! It’s $14.99! There’s boxing AND MMA!

Friday, Oct. 27

DAZN, 9:00 pm ET, Amanda Serrano vs Danila Ramos. As mentioned above, this is 12x3, meaning 12 rounds, 3-minute rounds, the same as a men’s world title fight. And that’s about the extent of what’s particularly interesting, because Serrano is a massive favorite and should be, Ramos is a 38-year-old Brazilian nobody believes to be anywhere near Serrano’s level. But history! The undercard is very “Most Valuable Prospects” in that the prospects are, uh, questionable as prospects, but it counts as a “Most Valuable Prospects” show because that’s what was originally scheduled for this date, same as Jake Paul’s December return. Anyway, we’ll have live coverage. BLH will have live updates.

ESPN+, 9:00 pm ET, Jonathan Gonzalez vs Gerard Zapata. Bronx-born Puerto Rican Gonzalez returns in Managua to defend his WBO 108 lb title against Zapata, a home fighter and, vitally, ranked in the WBO’s top 15 for no particularly good reason. A win for Gonzalez could see him quickly revisit the plan to go back to Japan and unify against Kenshiro Teraji, which was planned for earlier this year before Gonzalez got pneumonia. Zapata was also in the running to land that fight as a replacement for Gonzalez, so he’s had quite a year for someone whose only fight in 2023 was a draw against Azael Villar on Aug. 4.

Saturday, Oct. 28

ESPN+ PPV, 2:00 pm ET, Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou. Along with ESPN+ you can also buy on cable and satellite. This doesn’t count on official records, so it’s an “exhibition,” but — and this has become so annoying to constantly explain — this will be full contact and all that, this is not going to be like the Mayweather exhibitions where he’s playing pat-a-cake and trying to “go viral” dancing with the ring card girls between rounds, or the Tyson vs Jones grandpa exhibition where Mike took his foot off the gas constantly. We’ll also see Fabio Wardley vs David Adeleye, Martin Bakole vs Carlos Takam, and Joseph Parker vs Simon Kean. Those count on records. BLH will have live updates.

DAZN, 9:00 pm ET, O’Shaquie Foster vs Eduardo “Rocky” Hernandez. Really like this main event, Foster claimed the vacant WBC 130 belt in February with a win over Rey Vargas, and has been in strong form following his second ShoBox loss back in 2016. That’s a long time ago now. Hernandez is also someone who had a loss disrupt his prospect climb, when Roger Gutierrez stopped him in 2019. But he’s bounced back, too. Both on hot streaks, it’s a style clash that could be fascinating to watch play out, and it’s for top consideration at 130. The undercard looks Pretty OK, the fights seem mostly well-matched even without top names involved. BLH will have live updates.