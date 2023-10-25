‘I’m ready to knock a motherf—er out’: Tyson Fury predicting KO against Francis Ngannou

Tyson Fury is charged up and ready for Saturday’s fight in Saudi Arabia against Francis Ngannou.

The WBC heavyweight titleholder held his media workout today, and in a brief but colorful statement said he’s going for the knockout this weekend.

“I’m on fire. I feel fantastic. I’m 35 years young, and I’m ready to knock a motherfucker out! Get up!”

Fury (33-0-1, 24 KO) won’t be defending his WBC belt against former UFC heavyweight champ Ngannou (17-3 in MMA), and it does appear the 10-round fight will count on professional boxing records, but honestly, once it’s over and done with it doesn’t really matter whether that’s true or not. This is a money event.

The fight will be full contact and legit, under normal boxing rules with three scoring judges and a result.

DraftKings Sportsbook currently list Fury at -1400 to win, with Ngannou the underdog at +750. Fury by KO/TKO/DQ is -550, with rounds three and four the favored picks at the moment, both listed at +600 for exact round of stoppage odds.