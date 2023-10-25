 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘I’m ready to knock a motherf—er out’: Tyson Fury predicting KO against Francis Ngannou

Tyson Fury says he’s ready to take it to Francis Ngannou on Saturday.

By Scott Christ
Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Tyson Fury is charged up and ready for Saturday’s fight in Saudi Arabia against Francis Ngannou.

The WBC heavyweight titleholder held his media workout today, and in a brief but colorful statement said he’s going for the knockout this weekend.

“I’m on fire. I feel fantastic. I’m 35 years young, and I’m ready to knock a motherfucker out! Get up!”

Fury (33-0-1, 24 KO) won’t be defending his WBC belt against former UFC heavyweight champ Ngannou (17-3 in MMA), and it does appear the 10-round fight will count on professional boxing records, but honestly, once it’s over and done with it doesn’t really matter whether that’s true or not. This is a money event.

The fight will be full contact and legit, under normal boxing rules with three scoring judges and a result.

DraftKings Sportsbook currently list Fury at -1400 to win, with Ngannou the underdog at +750. Fury by KO/TKO/DQ is -550, with rounds three and four the favored picks at the moment, both listed at +600 for exact round of stoppage odds.

