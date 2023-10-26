‘I can earn my respect’: Francis Ngannou focused on Tyson Fury, not worried about odds or talk

Francis Ngannou may be a former UFC heavyweight champion, but the game will be different when he faces Tyson Fury in a 10-round boxing match this Saturday in Saudi Arabia.

Ngannou admits that he hasn’t felt much “respect” out there in the boxing world, but says he understands that has to be earned.

“Let’s be honest, I haven’t gained any respect from the boxing community, so I’m not expecting anybody to respect me,” he said. “I think I need to gain my own respect, to claim my own respect.

“Respect is not a given. You don’t just walk around and demand for people to respect you for no reason. I think respect is earned, and I can earn my respect, whether it’s in the boxing community or in life in general. That’s my goal — to earn my respect.”

Whatever you think of this event on Saturday, Ngannou remains a very likable professional fighter, and it’s hard not to admire his attitude and mindset.

