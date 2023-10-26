 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Jonathan Gonzalez withdraws from October 27th ESPN+ main event with illness

Rene Santiago vs Kevin Vivas will serve as the new main event

By Patrick L. Stumberg
/ new
Jonathan “Bomba” Gonzalez kept his WBO 108 lb title with a win over Mark Anthony Barriga ProBox TV

WBO light flyweight champion Jonathan “Bomba” Gonzalez revealed via video conference yesterday evening that he’s out of tomorrow’s ESPN+ main event against Gerardo Zapata due to illness. The show will proceed with former co-feature Rene Santiago vs Kevin Vivas, now an interim title fight, as the new main event.

Gonzalez (27-3-1, 14 KO) hasn’t fought since beating Shokichi Iwata on last November’s Kenshiro Teraji vs Hiroto Kyoguchi show in Saitama. That was meant to lead into a unification fight with Teraji, but “Bomba” came down with pneumonia two weeks from fight night.

No word on what this newest bug is.

At this point, Teraji should just shift his focus to IBF champion Sivenathi Nontshinga, who defends his title against Adrian Curiel on next week’s Joe Cordina vs Edward Vazquez show. Gonzalez can get his health figured out and deal with his mandatory challenger in the meantime.

Next Up In Boxing News Analysis

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bad Left Hook Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your global boxing news from Bad Left Hook