Jonathan Gonzalez withdraws from October 27th ESPN+ main event with illness

WBO light flyweight champion Jonathan “Bomba” Gonzalez revealed via video conference yesterday evening that he’s out of tomorrow’s ESPN+ main event against Gerardo Zapata due to illness. The show will proceed with former co-feature Rene Santiago vs Kevin Vivas, now an interim title fight, as the new main event.

Gonzalez (27-3-1, 14 KO) hasn’t fought since beating Shokichi Iwata on last November’s Kenshiro Teraji vs Hiroto Kyoguchi show in Saitama. That was meant to lead into a unification fight with Teraji, but “Bomba” came down with pneumonia two weeks from fight night.

No word on what this newest bug is.

At this point, Teraji should just shift his focus to IBF champion Sivenathi Nontshinga, who defends his title against Adrian Curiel on next week’s Joe Cordina vs Edward Vazquez show. Gonzalez can get his health figured out and deal with his mandatory challenger in the meantime.