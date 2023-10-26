 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

‘It’s the battle of the biggest loser’: Tyson Fury not interested in having Deontay Wilder vs Anthony Joshua on his undercard

Tyson Fury sees himself as the top dog among all heavyweights as he dismisses an idea for his next show with Oleksandr Usyk.

By Wil Esco
/ new
Tyson Fury fields media questions as he prepares to take on Francis Ngannou this weekend.

Tyson Fury chats with Marcos Villegas of Fight Hub TV to discuss some hot topics around the boxing world, including his father calling out Mike Tyson, a potential fight between Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder, and Terence Crawford looking to fight Canelo Alvarez. Check out some of what he had to say below.

Fury on his father calling for a fight against Mike Tyson

“I think it can happen. Look, I’m not concentrating on all of that sort of stuff. I’m here to fight Francis Ngannou on Saturday night and that’s what I’ll be focusing on.”

On what he saw going face to face with Ngannou

“Very, very, very interesting. He’s in great shape, he’s a big man, and he’s happy and he’s in a good mood. So I think we’re in for a good fight.”

On a Joshua vs Wilder being floated as an idea for an undercard for his next fight with Usyk

“I don’t really make much of it, to be honest. They should do it somewhere else as it’s the battle of the biggest loser anyway. I’m not interested. They’re both losers and until one of them wins a world title back they can never ever be mentioned in the same light as Tyson Fury.”

On Terence Crawford wanting to fight Canelo

“Yeah, I think it’s a good fight. Everybody can do what they want to do and if he believes in himself, go for it. Why not? He’s an awesome fighter, both of them are exceptional fighters, and I’d be one of the people paying for a PPV to watch it.”

Next Up In Boxing News Analysis

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bad Left Hook Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your global boxing news from Bad Left Hook