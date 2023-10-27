Serrano vs Ramos: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, running order

Amanda Serrano will defend three of her four featherweight titles tonight on DAZN in a 12x3 (12 rounds, 3 minutes per) main event against Danila Ramos.

It is, in its way, “history-making,” and has been heavily promoted as such. Serrano’s WBA, IBF, and WBO belts will be on the line, though the WBC have opted not to sanction the fight, so Serrano’s full undisputed crown is not at stake.

There will be three more fights on the card, and John Hansen will have the live coverage for you starting from 8 pm ET, with updates in this stream:

Main Card (DAZN, 8:00 pm ET)

Amanda Serrano (45-2-1, 30 KO) vs Danila Ramos (12-2, 1 KO), featherweights, 12 rounds, for Serrano’s WBA, IBF, and WBO titles

