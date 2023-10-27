 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Serrano vs Ramos: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, running order

Amanda Serrano faces Danila Ramos in a 12x3 world title fight on DAZN!

By Scott Christ and John N. Hansen
Amanda Serrano will defend three of her four featherweight titles tonight on DAZN in a 12x3 (12 rounds, 3 minutes per) main event against Danila Ramos.

It is, in its way, “history-making,” and has been heavily promoted as such. Serrano’s WBA, IBF, and WBO belts will be on the line, though the WBC have opted not to sanction the fight, so Serrano’s full undisputed crown is not at stake.

There will be three more fights on the card, and John Hansen will have the live coverage for you starting from 8 pm ET, with updates in this stream:

Main Card (DAZN, 8:00 pm ET)

  • Amanda Serrano (45-2-1, 30 KO) vs Danila Ramos (12-2, 1 KO), featherweights, 12 rounds, for Serrano’s WBA, IBF, and WBO titles

Note: The WBC have opted not to sanction this fight.

  • Damian Lescaille (5-0, 3 KO) vs Ray Barlow (7-3, 4 KO), welterweights, 10 rounds
  • Alexander Rios (7-0, 3 KO) vs Benigno Aguilar (10-0, 4 KO), lightweights, 6 rounds
  • Krystal Rosado (1-0, 1 KO) vs Kata Pap (1-0, 1 KO), junior bantamweights, 4 rounds

