Keyshawn Davis suspended 90 days, Nahir Albright win overturned

Well, so much for that Jose Pedraza fight on December 9th. Grey from BoxRec revealed yesterday that Keyshawn Davis received a 90-day suspension from the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, backdated to his October 14th fight with Nahir Albright in Rosenberg.

That fight, originally scored as a majority decision for Davis (9-0, 6 KO), is now a no decision. He’ll be eligible to compete again on January 12th.

TDLR did not provide an explanation for the suspension and neither has Davis at time of writing. Ryan O’Hara and Broadway Joel report that Davis tested positive for marijuana, following in the footsteps of Chris Arreola. Though the Nevada State Athletic Commission voted two years back to allow cannabis, Texas remains a hardliner with a 50 ng/ml limit. You’ll recall Nate Diaz running afoul of this policy ahead of his fight with Jake Paul.

It was dumb of Davis to get caught, but it’s even dumber that this policy still exists. Weed isn’t performance-enhancing, at least not for anything requiring physical coordination.

At least it’s only three months, I guess.