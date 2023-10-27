STARE DOWN! Francis Ngannou chest bumps Tyson Fury at weigh-in

Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou weighed in today in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and tomorrow’s 10-round heavyweight clash is set and good to go.

The stare down between the two was pretty good as stare downs go, with Fury leaning in on Ngannou, looking to put his weight on the former UFC heavyweight champ and intimidate him a bit, but Ngannou simply leaning back a little at first, then bumping Fury with his chest.

Here’s the video:

For what it’s worth — not a lot, they both look in pretty familiar shape — Fury weighed in at 277.7 lbs, with Ngannou at 272.2 lbs.

That is Fury’s heaviest weight since his third fight with Deontay Wilder in 2021, as he came in at 264¾ and 268¾ for his 2022 wins over Dillian Whyte and Derek Chisora.

Bad Left Hook will have full live coverage for the Fury vs Ngannou card — which does feature some solid heavyweight matchups on the PPV undercard, by the way — starting from 2 pm ET on Saturday, Oct. 28.