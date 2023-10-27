‘This is the heir to the throne’: Tyson Fury names the future heavyweight king

Tyson Fury still has the same choice for heavyweight’s future king that he’s had for the last few years, once again saying that Jared Anderson will eventually take over the division.

“Jared’s the man. This is the future champ right here,” Fury said. “I said it three years ago, I stand by my words. This is the heir to the throne, guys. You better believe it.”

Fury has, in fact, made this prediction before, and it’s one he seems to genuinely believe in, not just a thing he says, because he says lots of things.

The 23-year-old Anderson (16-0, 15 KO) is one of the rising stars of the ESPN and Top Rank boxing “brands,” and seems to be the best American heavyweight prospect to come down the line in quite some time.

This year, the Toledo native has gone 3-0, beating George Arias (TKO-3) in April, former titlist Charles Martin (UD-10) in July, and then Andriy Rudenko (TKO-5) in August, staying busy with that third bout after getting his first TV main event against Martin.

Is Fury right about our new “Big Baby,” or will it be someone else who takes over the division in a few years?