‘Haney’s hitting soft as f—’: Regis Prograis even more confident of knocking out Devin Haney after seeing training video

Regis Prograis is adamant that he will knock out Devin Haney when the two meet on Dec. 9 for Prograis’ WBC 140 lb title, going on a tirade about Haney’s lack of punching power in particular, and saying the muscle he’s put on won’t help.

In a post on Instagram, Prograis again warned Haney that he would knock him out:

“He better do more foot work. He told me to do foot work, he better fuckin’ do it for sure. ‘Cause guess what, you can run but you can’t hide. Quote the old Joe Louis, you can run but you can’t fuckin’ hide.”

Prograis added that he did notice Haney had put on some “size” for the move up to 140, but that he doesn’t see him punching harder, going on a rant about a video Haney posted hitting a bag:

“And that motherfucker put a video out hitting the bag with his size on, and he thinks that he was doing something. Why would you put that video out? He put a video out, he’s got size and shit, but he’s hitting the bag soft as a motherfucker.

“He’s sittin’ down on it, you can see his muscles comin’ out of his back, and the bag squeakin’! The bag ain’t doin’ shit! And the motherfucker is training with Freddie Roach, that ain’t gonna do shit! Freddie Roach, you ain’t gonna do shit! Pacquiao can’t fight for him, that shit ain’t gonna do nothin’.

“He got size and shit. That shit don’t mean nothin’! He looks big, he’s gonna be a big motherfucker knocked the fuck out, watch. He’s gonna be laying on that fuckin’ ground. He’s got size, hittin’ the bag — Haney, if you’re watching this, bro, why the fuck would you put that video out? You’re hittin’ the bag soft as fuck! You put size on but you’re hitting the bag soft as a motherfucker. Why would you put that video out?

“Now I’m even more confident. I know I’m gonna knock you the fuck out — I knew already, but I thought you put some size on, you might hit a little harder, you hittin’ soft as fuck! And you say you’re gonna knock me out? You ain’t knocked out fuckin’ nobody! You got 15 knockouts of fuckin’ Uber drivers, taxi drivers, bartenders, fuckin’ janitors, [people] who work at Wal-Mart, come on.”

The 34-year-old Prograis (29-1, 24 KO) last fought on June 17, defeating Danielito Zorrilla to retain his WBC belt in what was universally considered a disappointing performance, Prograis’ first outing as a Matchroom fighter.

Haney (30-0, 15 KO) is coming off of a controversial decision win over Vasiliy Lomachenko on May 20, following two clear wins over George Kambosos Jr in 2022. The Lomachenko fight ended the 24-year-old Haney’s run at 135 lbs, where he’d become undisputed champion when he and Kambosos unified in their first meeting.