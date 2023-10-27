Shadasia Green vs Franchon Crews-Dezurn official for Jake Paul undercard

Shadasia Green and Franchon Crews-Dezurn are officially set to fight for the vacant WBC super middleweight title on Friday, Dec. 15, the chief support to Jake Paul’s next fight on DAZN.

Green (13-0, 11 KO) and Crews-Dezurn (8-2, 2 KO) were recently ordered by the WBC to fill the vacancy, after the sanctioning body named Savannah Marshall their “champion in recess” due to injury, ending her brief claim to undisputed at 168.

Marshall also has a deal with PFL and is expected to venture into MMA in the relatively near future.

The 36-year-old Crews-Dezurn lost the undisputed 168 lb crown to Marshall on July 1 in Manchester, having beaten Elin Cederroos in Apr. 2022 to unify all four belts.

Green, 34, has sort of burst onto the scene with abnormally heavy hands, smashing Cederroos in six back in February, then going a dominant 10 rounds with Olivia Curry in August on the Paul vs Diaz show.