Fury vs Ngannou: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, running order

Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou meet in the “Battle of the Baddest” today from Riyadh!

By Scott Christ
Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou meet in the “Battle of the Baddest” today from Riyadh
Today’s the day: Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou will clash in the “Battle of the Baddest” live from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and we’ll be here with live coverage.

Fury will not be defending his WBC title in the 10-round fight, but this is fully sanctioned, counts on a pro record and all that.

The show will start on ESPN+ PPV at 2 pm ET, and we’ll have highlights, results, and updates for the full undercard, then round-by-round for the main event in the stream below:

Main Card (ESPN+ PPV, 2:00 pm ET)

  • Tyson Fury (33-0-1, 24 KO) vs Francis Ngannou (debut), heavyweights, 10 rounds
  • Fabio Wardley (16-0, 15 KO) vs David Adeleye (12-0, 11 KO), heavyweights, 12 rounds, for Wardley’s British title and the vacant Commonwealth title
  • Joseph Parker (32-3, 22 KO) vs Simon Kean (23-1, 22 KO), heavyweights, 10 rounds
  • Arslanbek Makhmudov (17-0, 16 KO) vs Junior Anthony Wright (20-4-1, 17 KO), heavyweights, 10 rounds
  • Moses Itauma (5-0, 3 KO) vs Istvan Bernath (10-1, 8 KO), heavyweights, 6 rounds
  • Carlos Takam (40-7-1, 28 KO) vs Martin Bakole (19-1, 14 KO), heavyweights, 10 rounds
  • Jack McGann (8-0-1, 5 KO) vs Robert Duran Jr (12-3, 9 KO), junior middleweights, 8 rounds

