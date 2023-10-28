 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Foster vs Hernandez: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, running order

O’Shaquie Foster takes on Eduardo “Rocky” Hernandez tonight on DAZN!

By Scott Christ and Wil Esco
O’Shaquie Foster will defend his WBC 130 lb title tonight against Eduardo “Rocky” Hernandez, headlining a Matchroom Boxing show from Cancun, Mexico, live on DAZN.

Wil Esco will be on the live coverage for you this evening, with the card also featuring the return of Aussie heavyweight prospect Justis Huni.

It looks like a four-fight card on DAZN, starting at 8 pm ET, and we’ll have live updates, results, highlights, and round by round for the main event in the stream below:

Main Card (DAZN, 8:00 pm ET)

  • O’Shaquie Foster (20-2, 11 KO) vs Eduardo “Rocky” Hernandez (34-1, 31 KO), junior lightweights, 12 rounds, for Foster’s WBC title
  • Justis Huni (7-0, 4 KO) vs Andrew Tabiti (20-1, 16 KO), heavyweights, 10 rounds
  • Eduardo Nunez (24-1, 24 KO) vs Oscar Escandon (27-6, 18 KO), junior lightweights, 10 rounds
  • Javid Beltran (10-0, 4 KO) vs Jose Rosas (4-2, 3 KO), middleweights, 8 rounds

