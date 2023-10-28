‘One of my toughest fights’: Tyson Fury reacts to hard night with Francis Ngannou

Tyson Fury had anything but an easy night against Francis Ngannou in Saudi Arabia, coming off the canvas to secure what will be a debated a split decision win over 10 rounds.

In his post-fight interview, Fury (34-0-1, 24 KO) gave Ngannou credit, calling him “awkward” and “a good fighter.”

He also very much did not commit to the planned Dec. 23 date with Oleksandr Usyk.

Here’s what Fury had to say:

On Ngannou’s performance

“He’s a very awkward man and he’s a good puncher, and I respect him a lot, before the fight and afteward. He was very awkward, he wasn’t coming forward, he was just standing back waiting for me to land my punches and then counter. He’s a good fighter! He’s given probably one of me toughest fights in the last 10 years.”

On the third round knockdown

“It’s a part of boxing. I got caught behind the head again. I wasn’t legs hurt or anything, I was alright. It was what it was, I got back up and got back to my boxing.”

On the split decision

“Yeah, I don’t know how close it was, but I got the win and that’s what it is.”

On never getting to his normal style

“I’ve been out of the ring a long time again, 11 months in between fights, and you can see it in here — ring rust, everything. No excuses. Francis is a good fighter and he caught me with some good punches. Fair play to him. He cut me across the eye there, I don’t know that was, a left hook or a headbutt or something, I’m not sure. But it was a good, rough fight. Perfect.”

On what’s next

“I’m gonna go home. I’ve been in training camp now for 12 weeks, I’ve put a long, tough, hard camp in. We’re gonna go home, take a long, hard rest, and we’ll see what’s next for us.”