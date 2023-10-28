‘I’ll come back and take over’: Francis Ngannou sees big boxing future after Fury fight

Francis Ngannou has everything to be proud of after losing a split decision to Tyson Fury today in Riyadh, and the former UFC heavyweight champion says he’ll continue in the boxing game.

Ngannou dropped Fury in the third round and got one card (95-94) in his favor, but lost the other two (95-94, 96-93).

More from Ngannou after the fight:

On his performance

“I’m feeling great. I’m feeling fantastic. I’m very happy. It didn’t go my way. I might come up short today. I might be wounded but I’ll come back. I’m just a fighter. I’m ready to fight any time soon. We can run it back again and I’m sure I’m going to get better. This was my first boxing match. Great experience. I’m not giving any excuse, I know I came up short. But I’m going to work harder with a little more experience this time, a little more feeling of the game, and come back even stronger. At first, I was a little nervous. This new sport that I never did, I didn’t really feel it. Now I know I can do this shit! Get ready! A wolf is in the house! I’m gonna bite some shit.”

On continuing in boxing

“My training camp was three and a half months. I’m not giving any excuse. I worked hard, I gave my best, and I know I can work harder. I know myself, I know my dedication. We’re going to look at what we can do to improve and come back better. Tonight was a feel of the water, and I know the temperature of the water now. I’m getting to ready come back and take over.”