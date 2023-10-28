 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘Tyson couldn’t hurt him’: Conor McGregor reacts to Fury vs Ngannou

Conor McGregor thought Tyson Fury just wasn’t able to hurt Francis Ngannou today in Riyadh.

By Scott Christ
Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Conor McGregor thought Tyson Fury struggled to hurt Francis Ngannou in today’s fight, which along with about 600 other famous fighters he watched from ringside in Riyadh.

Fury survived and won a 10-round split decision, far closer than anyone expected it to be, but had to come off the canvas in round three to do it.

“Lovely shot, caught him back of the head. Off-balance as well, but yeah, fair play to Tyson, he’s a tough man, as well. Strong chin. And Jesus, Ngannou’s a powerful boy, as well,” McGregor said.

“Tyson couldn’t hurt him. Tyson could not hurt him. He was just missing with that back hand. Great fight! Great to watch! Heavyweight boxing is exciting, especially from the ringside. ... It’s a crazy game!”

