Fury vs Ngannou rematch? Carl Frampton believes both fighters would be better

After today’s Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou fight, where Fury barely survived and won a split decision against the former UFC champ in Ngannou’s boxing debut, it seems almost inevitable that they will run it back.

On the TNT Sports post-fight, Carl Frampton said he believes a rematch would see both men in better form.

“(Ngannou’s) got to be so, so proud of his performance,” the former world champ said. “If there is a rematch, we see a much better Tyson Fury, but we also see a better Francis Ngannou, because he’s only had one fight. He’ll have another training camp ahead of him going into a second fight. Absolutely incredible what I just witnessed tonight.”

More from Frampton:

On Fury coming out of this more dangerous

“Mentally, he’s very, very strong. It’ll maybe be an issue over the next few days, but he’ll soon forget about it. He’ll rise past things. He’ll know it was just a really, really poor performance. He’ll need to be on it for the next fight, whoever it may be, if it’s Usyk or Ngannou or whatever.”

On Ngannou’s boxing future

“On that performance, he beats a lot of good heavyweights. Imagine him against Wilder, what a fight that would be! And who wins it?”