How to watch Cordina vs Vazquez, more: Boxing streaming and TV schedule for Nov. 1-4, 2023

Wednesday, Nov. 1

ProBox TV, 8:00 pm ET, Janelson Bocachica vs Alberto Palmetta. Bocachica is coming off of a draw with Shinard Bunch in July 2021, and then a one-sided loss to Roiman Villa about 14 months ago, both on ShoBox. The 25-year-old will try to right the ship against Palmetta, a 33-year-old Argentine southpaw and 2016 Olympian. Palmetta was last seen in February losing to Jamal James in Minnesota. Bad Left Hook will have live updates.

Friday, Nov. 3

FITE+, 7:00 pm ET, BKFC 53 prelims.

FITE+, 8:00 pm ET, BKFC 53: Mundell vs Coltrane.

Saturday, Nov. 4

FITE+, 8:00 am ET, BKFC Thailand 5 prelims.

FITE+, 9:00 am ET, BKFC Thailand 5: Buakaw Banchamek vs Saenchai Saenpong.

DAZN, 3:00 pm ET, Joe Cordina vs Edward Vazquez. The main event may not get you crazy excited, but this is a decent card overall from Monte Carlo. Cordina defends his IBF 130 lb belt against Vazquez, who will hope to pull a stunner, and otherwise you have Sivenathi Nontshinga defending his IBF 105 lb title against Adrian Curiel, Souleymane Cissokho vs Isaias Lucero at 147, and a rematch between Julissa Guzman and Ramla Ali. Bad Left Hook will have live updates.

ESPN+, 6:00 pm ET, Efe Ajagba vs Joe Goodall. This is an ESPN+ exclusive, which probably is no surprise. You can very easily argue that Raymond Muratalla vs Diego Torres fight on the undercard is the better reason to tune in. Expect the higher-end fights to start somewhere around 9 or 10 ET.

PPV, 8:00 pm ET, Noel Mikaelyan vs Ilunga Junior Makabu. The vacant WBC cruiserweight title is on the line in the main event, with Badou Jack vacating to become a “bridgerweight.” Expect the show to wind up available on FITE PPV, though it’s not currently listed. This was supposed to be Adrien Broner’s return, but that’s pushed back to Dec. 2, so this is a different Don King show.

DAZN, 8:00 pm ET, Yokasta Valle vs Anabel Ortiz. Valle defends her 105 lb belts back home in Costa Rica, staying busy.