Canelo dominates Charlo, Fury vs Usyk is signed, Ryan Garcia return, more: Boxing podcast for Oct. 3, 2023

It’s Tuesday! That means we’re back! And so is Canelo Alvarez. He fought this past weekend, if you missed that.

No middle segment this week! We did record one but upon listening back I didn’t like it so I just scrapped it. There’s my honesty for you.

It also makes for some choppy editing but you’ll make it through.

On this week’s show:

Fury vs Usyk is signed! Canelo is back, and he put it on Jermell Charlo pretty good! terence crawford terence crawford terence crawford! Derrick James is having a rough run of it lately! Erickson Lubin doesn’t know we can hear the corner between rounds! Elijah Garcia is one exciting young middleweight! Yordenis Ugas’ eye may signal the end of a strong career! Ryan Garcia is back in December! Jai Opetaia is one bad cruiserweight! Previews for Zurdo vs Smith and Wood vs Warrington!

