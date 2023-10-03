 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Canelo dominates Charlo, Fury vs Usyk is signed, Ryan Garcia return, more: Boxing podcast for Oct. 3, 2023

Canelo Alvarez is back, but what comes next for him in 2024? Plus more!

By Scott Christ
Canelo Alvarez is back, but what comes next for him in 2024?
Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images

It’s Tuesday! That means we’re back! And so is Canelo Alvarez. He fought this past weekend, if you missed that.

No middle segment this week! We did record one but upon listening back I didn’t like it so I just scrapped it. There’s my honesty for you.

It also makes for some choppy editing but you’ll make it through.

On this week’s show:

  • Fury vs Usyk is signed! Canelo is back, and he put it on Jermell Charlo pretty good! terence crawford terence crawford terence crawford! Derrick James is having a rough run of it lately! Erickson Lubin doesn’t know we can hear the corner between rounds! Elijah Garcia is one exciting young middleweight! Yordenis Ugas’ eye may signal the end of a strong career! Ryan Garcia is back in December! Jai Opetaia is one bad cruiserweight! Previews for Zurdo vs Smith and Wood vs Warrington!

As always, thank you for listening!

If the embeddable player doesn’t show or work for you, we are on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher, Amazon/Audible, Google, iHeart, Deezer, and several other apps! You can also directly download the MP3 here. There is NSFW language.

Music: “Chamem-Me D” by Rocky Marsiano, “Em Sintonia” by Rocky Marsiano, “Só Naquela” by Rocky Marsiano

