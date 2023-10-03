Golden Boy promoter Oscar De La Hoya took to his social media to react to this past weekend’s fight between Canelo Alvarez and Jermell Charlo, as well as call upon boxing’s biggest promoters to unify their efforts in making the biggest fights the sport has to offer.

“Canelo vs Charlo, super boring fight,” De La Hoya said. “I mean, (Charlo) just showed up for a paycheck. Canelo, obviously like I said, on quicksand throwing bombs, he won easy. But anyway, if we want boxing to survive, if we want boxing to thrive, we need super fights like all the time.

“Fighters must fight each other. We have to come together, promoters, Eddie Hearn, Al Haymon, Bob Arum, whoever is out there — let’s come together, I’m calling you out.

“Let’s come together, let’s meet, the power of the minds, and come up with something because boxing can die. I’m calling you all out, let’s do this. And plus, don’t miss ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez and Smith live on DAZN this Saturday at The Cosmo.”