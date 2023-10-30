 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘Deserves to be ranked by the WBC’: Mauricio Sulaiman will recommend Francis Ngannou enter their rankings after Tyson Fury showing

The WBC president was impressed by how Francis Ngannou fared against Tyson Fury, who should now enter their contender rankings shortly.

By Wil Esco
WBC president will recommend to his ratings committee that Francis Ngannou deserves placement.
WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman admits to his surprise at Francis Ngannou, who nearly pulled off what was thought to be impossible by beating heavyweight champion Tyson Fury in a boxing match.

Ngannou would drop the WBC champion on his way to dropping a split decision but he could soon be back in line for a title shot as Sulaiman tells Sky Sports he believes Ngannou deserves a formal rating within his organization based on that performance.

“What I personally witnessed last night is a solid boxer, who deserves to be ranked by the WBC and I will make such recommendations to the ratings committee.”

Not only will Ngannou receive a rating in the WBC going forward, there’s been early rumors that he could even be installed in the top 10 after just one professional fight, above even the likes of Filip Hrgovic and Daniel Dubois.

That could prove to be quite controversial to some, and could pave the way for more lucrative boxing matches for Ngannou to come.

