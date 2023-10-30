‘He gave me a better fight than all the boxers did in the last 10 years’: Tyson Fury reflects on win over Francis Ngannou

With a little bit of time to digest his recent fight against Francis Ngannou, Tyson Fury talks to iFL TV about his thoughts on his performance, having a harder fight than expected, and moving on to bigger things from here. Check out some of what Fury had to say below.

Fury on his performance against Ngannou

“It wasn’t the best performance but I’m not going to make any excuses. I had a good camp, there’s no one to blame or no one to do anything. It was a tough fight. I had to get off the floor to win and, yeah, no excuses.

“Yeah, it was a below par performance but take nothing away from the other man. You’re only as good as your opponent will let you be, that’s a fact.”

On not overlooking Ngannou leading into this fight

“If I had listened to the media and the so-called boxing experts, ‘oh it’s an easy fight, it’s a mismatch, it’s not worth watching’ then I wouldn’t have been able to win that fight.

“(I) didn’t underestimate him. I trained for 12 weeks, gave it the best preparation I could’ve done, and that’s it.

“We didn’t know how good he was or how bad he was. There was no footage of him, never seen the man fight before as a boxer, and that was it. So he was a lot more awkward than I thought he’d be and he wasn’t walking onto me, and he was just an awkward man. He was good at what he was doing so fair play to him.

“He gave me a better fight than all the boxers did in the last 10 years. I think that’s been my toughest fight I’ve had for years.”

On getting dropped by Ngannou

“I just got a little bit greedy. I hit him with a one-two down the pipe, clean, and I went jumped back in for another one-two, and he got me on the way out. That was it. There’s no ‘who’s to blame?’ Blame me...blame me if you’re going to blame anybody.”