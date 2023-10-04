Cano vs Ochoa: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, free stream

ProBox TV returns tonight from Plant City, Fla., with veterans Pablo Cesar Cano and Zachary Ochoa meeting in a 10-round main event.

The 33-year-old Cano (34-8-1, 24 KO) had his last serious fight about two years ago, when Danielito Zorrilla stopped him in the second round. He last fought in Oct. 2022 as a middleweight — this fight is at 140, or about that — in Mexico.

The 30-year-old Ochoa (21-3, 7 KO) was a Golden Boy prospect a few years back, but after a 2017 loss to Yves Ulysse Jr, he’s largely fallen off the map. His last two fights have both been losses to Juan Jose Velasco in early 2021 and Brandun Lee in the spring of 2022.

The show also features a 10-round lightweight bout between 23-year-old Omar Salcido (17-0, 12 KO) and 24-year-old Jose Nunez (15-0-2, 7 KO).

John Hansen will be here tonight. Join him!

