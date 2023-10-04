‘The Super Bowl of boxing’: Oscar De La Hoya floats idea of Ryan Garcia vs Teofimo Lopez in Feb. 2024

Following a visit to the opening of a new Las Vegas venue called the Sphere, Golden Boy promoter Oscar De La Hoya says he has big ideas to hold a huge card there that could be headlined by a Ryan Garcia vs Teofimo Lopez fight.

“I was at the Sphere opening and I cannot tell you how fuckin’ amazing it is,” De La Hoya said. “So imagine Super Bowl weekend, the Super Bowl of boxing — Ryan Garcia vs Teofimo Lopez, or even Devin Haney, the winner with Prograis.

“Then on the undercard you have Shakur vs William Zepeda. And then to top it all off you have Jaime Munguia vs Derevyanchenko or Berlanga. And then to open it up you have ‘Kid Austin’ vs JoJo Diaz. The Super Bowl of boxing. Let’s do this.”

Ryan Garcia is currently scheduled to make his return on Dec. 2 when he takes on Oscar Duarte, and depending on how that fight plays out a February return could be a quick turnaround for Garcia. We’ll just have to wait and see if De La Hoya is going to be able to bring any of this together.